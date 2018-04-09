People work to free specimen of stranded humpback whale in Mar del Plata

A wildlife rescuer helps a whale stranded in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on April 8, 2018. According to local press, people have been working for more than 20 hours to free a specimen of humpback whale of six tons and 8 meters long that got stranded in the south of Mar del Plata. (Xinhua/Diego Izquierdo/TELAM)


 

Photo taken on April 8, 2018 shows a whale stranded in Mar del Plata, Argentina. According to local press, people have been working for more than 20 hours to free a specimen of humpback whale of six tons and 8 meters long that got stranded in the south of Mar del Plata. (Xinhua/Diego Izquierdo/TELAM)


 

