In pics: Canberra Airport Open Day

Visitors view a Catalina "flying boat" of Qantas Airlines during the Canberra Airport Open Day in Canberra, Australia, on April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Nan)

A Royal Australian Airforce C17 Globemaster III is on display during the Canberra Airport Open Day in Canberra, Australia, on April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Nan)

Visitors view an old model of Royal Australian Airforce aircraft during the Canberra Airport Open Day in Canberra, Australia, on April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Nan)

Visitors view an aircraft during the Canberra Airport Open Day in Canberra, Australia, on April 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Nan)