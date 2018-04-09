Missiles attack airbase in central Syria, cause casualties: state TV

The T-4 airbase in the Syrian central province of Homs was hit by a missile attack before daybreak Monday, leaving several people dead and wounded, the Syrian state TV reported.



Several loud explosions were heard in the early hours on Monday near the airfield in the eastern countryside of Homs. It was later confirmed to be a missile attack targeting the military facility.



The report later said the strike has caused casualties, but did not give exact numbers.



The Syrian air defense system acted against the attack, destroying eight missiles before they reached their target, while others have hit the base, it said.



It was not immediately confirmed who was behind the attack, but state-run media outlets said the attack could have been carried out by the United States.

