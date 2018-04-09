Artillerymen fire Type 87 twin-25mm towed anti-aircraft artillery system

A soldier assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force fires a rocket-propelled smoke bomb during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on April 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dong Huaiyin and Liu Jie)

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force fire a 122mm howitzer system during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on April 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dong Huaiyin and Liu Jie)

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force fire their towed 107mm 12-tube multiple rocket launcher system at simulated targets during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on April 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dong Huaiyin and Liu Jie)

Artillerymen assigned to a brigade with the airborne troops under the PLA Air Force fire a Type 87 twin-25mm towed anti-aircraft artillery (AAA) system during a round-the-clock live-fire training exercise on April 6, 2018. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dong Huaiyin and Liu Jie)