Sailors recover exercise torpedo

Sailors aboard a transport ship (Hull 531) hoist and recover an exercise torpedo after a torpedo-launching test at an undisclosed sea area in late March. They are assigned to a submarine detachment of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wei)

