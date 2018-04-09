Soldiers load HQ-16 missiles

Soldiers assigned to an air defense brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army set up a radar antenna system during a recent military skills test. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bian)

Soldiers assigned to an air defense brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army rush to a radar vehicle during a recent military skills test. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bian)

Soldiers assigned to an air defense brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army operate a sling cart to lift and load HQ-16 medium-range surface-to-air missiles onto a missile launching truck during a recent military skills test. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bian)

Soldiers assigned to an air defense brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army rush to an HQ-7 short-range air defense missiles system during a recent military skills test. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bian)