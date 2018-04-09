Rift appears in IS over new leader in N. Afghanistan

Rift has emerged in the ranks of Islamic State (IS) over choosing a new leader to replace Qari Hekmat who was killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province, deputy to provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said Monday.



"Since killing Qari Hekmat the IS leader in northern region on Friday, insurgents loyal to the hardliner group have failed to reach consensus over finding new leader to lead the militants," Khashi told Xinhua.



Qari Hekmat was killed in airstrikes on Friday and his supporters declared Qari Habib Rahman as new leader to head IS militants in the northern provinces, Khashi said.



However, he added that "reports emanating from Darzab district speak of differences within the ranks of militants as many IS fighters including those from Uzbekistan" have challenged Habib Rahman's leadership.



Darzab district in Jawzjan has been regarded as the main base of IS militants in the northern region of Afghanistan. Foreign fighters from some countries including central Asian states, according to local officials, have been fighting alongside IS in Darzab and adjoining areas.



IS outfit has yet to make comment on the report.

