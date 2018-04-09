Myanmar to close 4 IDPs camps in Rakhine state

Myanmar authorities is planning to shut down four camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in three areas in the western Rakhine state and a resettlement plan will be introduced for them, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Monday.
These camps to be closed are Khaung Dokka camp and Thekebyin camp in Sittway, Taungpaw camp in Myebon and Nidin camp in Kyauktaw.
During their recent inspection tour to Nidin camp in Kyauktaw where more than 580 IDPs live, Deputy Minister of the State Counselor's Office U Khin Maung Tin and Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement U Soe Aung said the resettlement plan after the closure of the IDP camps cover reinforcement of teachers in schools, higher learning pursuance for students, extension of station hospital in a village in Kyauktaw, vocational training and issuance of national verification cards.
Meanwhile, in the latest development, Myanmar authorities have voiced acceptance of repatriation of 556 refugees from Bangladesh verified as having lived in Myanmar.
The 556 refugees were scrutinized as acceptable from the first group of 8,032 proposed by the Bangladesh side and the process is continuing.
Myanmar signed an agreement with Bangladesh on the return of displaced persons in November last year, announcing readiness to start the process on Jan. 23 this year.
The Arakan Rohingya
Salvation Army extremist terrorists launched attacks on police outposts in Myanmar's Rakhine State on Aug. 25 last year, displacing a large number of residents in Maungtaw area.