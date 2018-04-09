Happy birthday:



A message from an old friend may get you feeling a bit nostalgic. Take care that you don't look at the past through rose-colored glasses. The good things you have in your life now should have you counting your blessings. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 10, 16.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A nagging voice in the back of your head may be eroding your confidence. This is nothing more than self-doubt playing mind games with you. Have faith in yourself and your abilities and you will be able to accomplish great things today. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your best work today will be done on your own. You are very clear about what you want and how you want to get it, the only thing left to do is to put your plans into motion without outside interference. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The alignment of the stars indicates that you should tread lightly today. Although you can take some risks, make sure you have a backup plan prepared in case something goes wrong. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Hobbies that get you into the great outdoors will prove extremely satisfying. Nature has countless hidden treasures just waiting for you to find and explore. Money matters should be made a priority. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Just because you don't have any plans doesn't mean you can't have fun. Feel free to take a break from your normal everyday routine to do something new. Bringing a friend along for the ride is sure to add to the fun. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



If you are feeling confused about how to approach a particular challenge, consulting with someone in your field who has more experience than yourself will prove enlightening. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Today will be a great time to look into investment opportunities in real estate. Taking some extra time out today to reconnect with a friend is sure to prove exceptionally rewarding. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will have to dig deep today to find the inner-strength you need to get through the day. Fortunately for you, once you get off work, you'll have plenty of time to just sit around and relax at home. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although your day today may be pretty routine, that is actually the perfect time to try approaching things in a new way. You may just discover a better way to take care of things that will make your life far easier from here on out. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not let your dreams of the future blind you to the realities of today. You should be focusing most of your energies on what is right in front of you. Cooking dinner yourself will prove rewarding. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Time and energy spent furthering your education will be time well spent. Artistic endeavors will teach you how to look at the world through new eyes. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your positive attitude in the face of adversity will be an inspiration to those around you. People will want to be around you and will look for ways to lend you a helping hand. Remember to just keep smiling! ✭✭✭✭