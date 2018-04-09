puzzle

ACROSS1 Cologne scent5 Big swine9 "What ___ can I get ya?"13 Prefix with "social"14 Throbbing pain15 Rapidly, poetically16 Got bigger17 High-schooler, e.g.18 Jackknife maker19 U.S. citizen with foreign ancestors22 "Advised" attachment23 Female turkey24 You-know-___25 British washroom27 Make happy29 Doesn't leave31 "___ you ready?"32 Clumsy one34 Extreme abbr.35 Fail to list36 Treatment for shoulder flakes41 Battery fluid42 Forget-me-___43 Advanced deg.44 NYC opera house45 Spectrum revealer47 Opponent51 Mess up52 Paris street53 Former Sony rival55 "Meet John ___"56 Winner of a fancy belt60 Volcanic material61 Orbison and Lichtenstein62 "Isn't that ___ much?"63 Varsity's starting squad64 Time ___ half65 Forearm bone66 Office worker's supply67 Gets the point68 Chair supportsDOWN1 Collecting bird2 Display, as carpeting3 "A Streetcar Named Desire" lady4 Brown, fuzzy fruit5 Take a soak6 Atlantic and Pacific7 Guttural break-in8 Subscription extensions9 Grand tale10 '60s fad light11 Screenwriter's layout12 Always, to the Bard15 "Hasta la vista"20 Remove wool21 Drummer's asset26 Presidential rejection28 Sondheim's "Sweeney ___"30 Hair clumps33 Friendly race35 Arabian Peninsula country36 Lady's title37 Make bitter38 Biggest part of air39 Liver delicacy40 Crosswise, on deck45 "Iliad" king46 Dr. Jekyll's alter ego48 OK to eat49 Being bossy?50 Blabbermouths54 Haciendas57 "Do not open 'til ___"58 Ice cream holder59 Apostle to the gentiles60 Navigator's aid

solution