Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/9 14:53:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Cologne scent

  5 Big swine

  9 "What ___ can I get ya?"

 13 Prefix with "social"

 14 Throbbing pain

 15 Rapidly, poetically

 16 Got bigger

 17 High-schooler, e.g.

 18 Jackknife maker

 19 U.S. citizen with foreign ancestors

 22 "Advised" attachment

 23 Female turkey

 24 You-know-___

 25 British washroom

 27 Make happy

 29 Doesn't leave

 31 "___ you ready?"

 32 Clumsy one

 34 Extreme abbr.

 35 Fail to list

 36 Treatment for shoulder flakes

 41 Battery fluid

 42 Forget-me-___

 43 Advanced deg.

 44 NYC opera house

 45 Spectrum revealer

 47 Opponent

 51 Mess up

 52 Paris street

 53 Former Sony rival

 55 "Meet John ___"

 56 Winner of a fancy belt

 60 Volcanic material

 61 Orbison and Lichtenstein

 62 "Isn't that ___ much?"

 63 Varsity's starting squad

 64 Time ___ half

 65 Forearm bone

 66 Office worker's supply

 67 Gets the point

 68 Chair supports

DOWN

  1 Collecting bird

  2 Display, as carpeting

  3 "A Streetcar Named Desire" lady

  4 Brown, fuzzy fruit

  5 Take a soak

  6 Atlantic and Pacific

  7 Guttural break-in

  8 Subscription extensions

  9 Grand tale

 10 '60s fad light

 11 Screenwriter's layout

 12 Always, to the Bard

 15 "Hasta la vista"

 20 Remove wool

 21 Drummer's asset

 26 Presidential rejection

 28 Sondheim's "Sweeney ___"

 30 Hair clumps

 33 Friendly race

 35 Arabian Peninsula country

 36 Lady's title

 37 Make bitter

 38 Biggest part of air

 39 Liver delicacy

 40 Crosswise, on deck

 45 "Iliad" king

 46 Dr. Jekyll's alter ego

 48 OK to eat

 49 Being bossy?

 50 Blabbermouths

 54 Haciendas

 57 "Do not open 'til ___"

 58 Ice cream holder

 59 Apostle to the gentiles

 60 Navigator's aid

solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus