puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cologne scent
5 Big swine
9 "What ___ can I get ya?"
13 Prefix with "social"
14 Throbbing pain
15 Rapidly, poetically
16 Got bigger
17 High-schooler, e.g.
18 Jackknife maker
19 U.S. citizen with foreign ancestors
22 "Advised" attachment
23 Female turkey
24 You-know-___
25 British washroom
27 Make happy
29 Doesn't leave
31 "___ you ready?"
32 Clumsy one
34 Extreme abbr.
35 Fail to list
36 Treatment for shoulder flakes
41 Battery fluid
42 Forget-me-___
43 Advanced deg.
44 NYC opera house
45 Spectrum revealer
47 Opponent
51 Mess up
52 Paris street
53 Former Sony rival
55 "Meet John ___"
56 Winner of a fancy belt
60 Volcanic material
61 Orbison and Lichtenstein
62 "Isn't that ___ much?"
63 Varsity's starting squad
64 Time ___ half
65 Forearm bone
66 Office worker's supply
67 Gets the point
68 Chair supports
DOWN
1 Collecting bird
2 Display, as carpeting
3 "A Streetcar Named Desire" lady
4 Brown, fuzzy fruit
5 Take a soak
6 Atlantic and Pacific
7 Guttural break-in
8 Subscription extensions
9 Grand tale
10 '60s fad light
11 Screenwriter's layout
12 Always, to the Bard
15 "Hasta la vista"
20 Remove wool
21 Drummer's asset
26 Presidential rejection
28 Sondheim's "Sweeney ___"
30 Hair clumps
33 Friendly race
35 Arabian Peninsula country
36 Lady's title
37 Make bitter
38 Biggest part of air
39 Liver delicacy
40 Crosswise, on deck
45 "Iliad" king
46 Dr. Jekyll's alter ego
48 OK to eat
49 Being bossy?
50 Blabbermouths
54 Haciendas
57 "Do not open 'til ___"
58 Ice cream holder
59 Apostle to the gentiles
60 Navigator's aid
solution