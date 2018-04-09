Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

awkward performance



尬演



(ɡà yǎn)

A: A new TV show came out recently. Your favorite actor and actress are both in it, have you seen it?



最近有一部新电视剧, 你最喜欢的男演员和女演员都在里面, 你看了没？



(zuìjìn yǒu yībù xīn diànshìjù, nǐ zuì xǐhuān de nányǎnyuán hé nǚyǎnyuán dōuzài lǐmiàn, nǐ kàn le méi?)

B: Of course I have, but the plot is way too fake.



当然看了, 但是剧情实在是太假了。



(dānɡrán kàn le, dànshì jùqínɡ shízài shì tài jiǎ le.)

A: There really are a lot of plot holes and a lot of the plot points don't make sense, which means the actors can only give awkward performances.



这部电视剧的剧情确实有很多漏洞, 许多情节也不合理, 演员只能尬演了。



(zhèbù diànshìjù de jùqínɡ quèshí yǒu hěnduō lòudònɡ, xǔduō qínɡjié yě bù hélǐ, yǎnyuán zhǐnénɡ ɡà yǎn le.)

B: Yeah. If it weren't for the fact that the actors are pretty good, I would have stopped watching this show a while ago.



对呀, 如果不是因为演员阵容还不错, 我早就不看这部剧了。



(duì ya, rúɡuǒ bùshì yīnwèi yǎnyuán zhènrónɡ hái bùcuò, wǒ zǎojiù bùkàn zhèbù jù le.)