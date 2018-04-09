Spring garden party attracts visitors in Nankai University, N China

Visitors take pictures among pear blossoms in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

Students play Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient entertainment that requires players to throw sticks from a set distance into a canister, under pear blossoms in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

A puppy is seen among pear blossoms in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors. (Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)

A kid blows bubbles among pear blossoms in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors. (Xinhua/Shi Songyu)

Visitors take selfies among pear blossoms in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors.(Xinhua/Wang Xiaoming)

Students perform traditional Chinese music in Nankai University of north China's Tianjin, April 8, 2018. The second spring garden party here, which features a series of traditional folk activities, attracted a good many visitors. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)