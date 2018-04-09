Spring flower season boosts tourism industry in Hanzhong, NW China

Photo taken on March 19, 2018 with a drone shows volunteers and visitors in fields of cole flowers in Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows a sightseeing spot in Yuandun Town, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Chen Xiaomei, an agritainment center owner, talks with tourists at a farmhouse dining hall in Qingmuchuan Town, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 4, 2018. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows the Liji community in Xinjiezi Town, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 30, 2018 shows people performing tea ceremony during a tourism expo in Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 31, 2018 with a drone shows actors performing for visitors in Mianxian County, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 19, 2018 shows a girl watching flower bunches during a cole flower tourism festival in Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on April 5, 2018 shows people visiting a cherry blossom lane in Qingmuchuan Town, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 23, 2018 shows villagers watering tulip flowers in Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows a train running through cole flower fields in Xinji Town, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 31, 2018 shows drummers performing for visitors in Yangjiaping Village, Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on April 1, 2018 shows actresses walking on a cherry blossom road in Hanzhong City of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Thanks to efforts of the local government, a tourism industry based on a spell of spring flower season is booming, which largely increases the income of local farmers. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)