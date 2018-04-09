Audi to launch 10 new energy vehicle models in China by 2022

The Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen will roll out an additional ten Audi new energy vehicle models in China by 2022, the company said on Sunday.



Electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) will be among the new models, according to the company.



The company launch a new A8L model on Chinese market the same day.



A record 597,866 Audi vehicles were sold in China last year. In the first quarter of 2018, a total of 153,724 vehicles were delivered to customers in China, with a year-on-year increase of 42.1 percent.



Audi plans to roll out 16 new models, including the new generation Q5L and China-produced Q2L, in China this year, the company announced in January.

