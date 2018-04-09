People enjoy sunshine as temperature rises in Brussels

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/9 16:06:42

People enjoy sunshine at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)

A child rides a bike at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

People enjoy sunshine at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

People enjoy sunshine at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

A boy runs at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 

People enjoy sunshine at Cinquantenaire park in Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2018. As temperature here rose to around 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a lot of people went outdoors to enjoy sunshine after a long gloomy winter. (Xinhua/Ye Pingfan)


 
 

Posted in: WORLD
