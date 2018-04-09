Cardi B, fast-rising woman of rap, reveals pregnancy on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Cardi B Photo: IC

A day after releasing one of the most eagerly awaited rap debut albums in recent years, rapper Cardi B made another splash - revealing she is pregnant.The fast-rising 25-year-old star showed off an unambiguous baby bump as she appeared on weekly comedy show Saturday Night Live, becoming a top trending item on social media.In a teasing confirmation to persistent pregnancy rumors, Cardi B took the stage twice on Saturday Night Live, first concealing her body with a fulsome feather boa as she performed her breakout single "Bodak Yellow."When she returned to rap "Be Careful," a track off her debut album Invasion of Privacy that came out on Friday, Cardi B donned a body-hugging white dress and smiled knowingly as the lights shone on her protruding belly.Cardi B is engaged to Offset of rap trio Migos, who shortly after his fiancee's television appearance confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram, writing, "We feel so blessed."Cardi B, a Bronx native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has quickly found stardom with her hard-driving rhymes that unsentimentally tell a story of a rough life that once included a stint as a stripper.She raked in top prizes including single of the year at last year's BET Hip Hop Awards.The gossip site TMZ earlier reported that Cardi B is due to give birth in early July.