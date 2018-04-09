Chinese laborers in WWI remembered in France

French Member of Parliament Buon-Huong Tan (L) attends a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

A ceremony is held to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

Zhai Jun, the Chinese ambassador to France, delivers a speech at a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

A ceremony is held to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

A ceremony is held to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

A ceremony is held to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)

A ceremony is held to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I and also pay tribute to Chinese laborers in the war at the Nolette Chinese Cemetery, Noyelles-sur-Mer, France, April 8, 2018. The cemetery is the largest Chinese cemetery in Europe. Below the cemetery lays the remains of hundreds of Chinese laborers who died in World War I. Participants from China, France and the UK joined overseas Chinese in the ceremony. (Photo: China News Service/Long Jianwu)