What is a native English speaker?

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

Every foreigner in China is a laowai, but which ones are native English speakers?I have grappled with this question ever since I landed in China about a decade ago.As an international HR consultant for a large State-owned company in Beijing, I was once asked to review an English training program.I met a foreign English teacher there who quietly whispered in my ear, "I'm not a native English speaker, but don't tell anyone."I have met a few more foreign teachers in China who confessed to hiding their nationality for the sake of getting employment as an English teacher.My looks and spoken English can easily pass me off as a South American, Canadian, Australian or a New Zealander. But I never hide my nationality.Having bid goodbye to the corporate world, as a freelancer, I am quite often asked to teach business English to corporate executives and leaders.The first question the company normally asks is about my nationality, but often a face-to-face interaction helps them decide in my favor.But I often wonder why some Chinese are still obsessed with the fallacy of a "native English speaker."Equally surprising is that even Westerners whose native language is not English are given preference over an Asian.There is no denying that some Western English teachers are still doing commendable work, and I salute them.There is, however, a stereotype that a native speaker is by nature the best person to teach his/her own language.What has language proficiency to do with the color of skin or country of birth?Ultimately what matters is how good your English is and if you are competent, professionally qualified and patient enough to help a Chinese person improve their English.An Asian person who has grown up studying English ever since he or she was a baby, speaks mostly English at home with his or her family, is equipped with the necessary professional degrees, has worked in many continents and is patient and helpful by nature, is as good as a native English speaker despite his or her Asian background.This is not only my story, but that of many others who love China and are willing to help Chinese people improve their language and business skills.An excellent African English teacher was replaced as soon as the student found out that he was not American.I never felt this discriminatory attitude in the corporate world, while working in four different Chinese companies, but my recent foray into the field of English language teaching has made me realize more than ever that what matters more is where you are from, rather than what you are you capable of.After scratching the surface, I realized the fault lies not so much with Chinese students but with the sales people working in these schools. They do not have the skills or the intention to market the non-native speaking teachers, however good they may be.I assume one day China will not need foreigners to teach English because it will have groomed its own people to be proficient in English.I only hope that when that day comes, the new generation in China accepts its own home-grown Chinese English teachers and won't only rely on "native English-speaking" teachers.