Word matters

"I was in so much pain that I wanted someone to run me over with their car and kill me."So said Wu Min (pseudonym), a woman with cervical cancer who tried to commit suicide by overdosing on drugs in 2017. After failing, she asked her friend Xu Hongwei if he would help her by running her over with his car. Wu's husband, Wang Bin, 52, at disagreed with the plan at first, but later agreed after seeing the pain his wife was in. Wang promised he would not make trouble for Xu if he went through with it. Xu drove his car at Wu and hit her. She was rushed to the hospital and died from her injuries four days later. Xu and Wang were accused of the crime of intentional homicide and recently appeared in court. The court has not yet handed down a verdict. (Source: Beijing News)