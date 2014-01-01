Tranquility in silence

When I arrived in China, I had no idea how long I'd stay and not much of an idea of what I would do. I assumed I'd pick up the Chinese I'd need along the way without much effort. And I was correct. Eight years later, I can count to 999, say stop, thank you, howdy and OK. This seems to be all I can pick up and all I need to know.I was bilingual before I arrived, with various large clumps of three or four other languages in my head, so I'm no linguistic chump. I can read much more Chinese than I can speak, but mainly names of places, menu items and nutrition labels. This linguistic detachment has made my life in China more peaceful and enriching. It has kept me thin, out of trouble and saved me a lot of money.As a short-tempered person, I am also shy and easily embarrassed. I don't talk much, even in English, and not even to my friends. I have no difficulty conveying to any street food vendor my precise nutritional desires, but I hate it. I hate being a spectacle. I would rather starve than find myself at the front of a line pointing at things. So I starve. And a jolly good thing that is too; It keeps me thinner.The same applies to almost anything on sale at street markets and anything at the entrance to the subways station. I don't waste a single yuan on any of that junk.Am I the only person who thinks Beijing's taxi drivers are beyond reproach? So what if they sometimes take you a little out of the way. It's a busy city. At most, it will cost you five yuan ($0.79). Don't stress yourself. That's the deaf-mute me speaking. The linguistically able me gets into fights about that kind of stuff all the time. The walking, talking me is always looking for trouble. Now I travel silently, in stress-free tranquility.I dislike generalizing, but one of the prime characteristics of Chinese people is that they like to help. My friends who speak some Chinese get less "help" than I do. There is not enough time or energy to help everyone, so one helps those who need it most - me. Where I come from, most people would find helping a stupid foreigner a huge pain in the butt, but Chinese people appear to find it a most enriching experience.What enriches them also enriches me. Silence is golden.

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



