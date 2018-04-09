Railway reveries

High-speed trains designed and manufactured by CRRC File photo: VCG

When he was a child, Vijayakumar Sundar often built trains and railways with his toys. But it was almost impossible for him to imagine that one day his dreams of becoming a train manufacturer would actually come true thanks to a Chinese company, building trains that run across Malaysia.Forty-year-old Vijayakumar, known as "Vija" to his Chinese colleagues, oversees a state-of-the-art workshop at the Rolling Stock Center under the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), in the quiet Malaysian town of Batu Gajah, some 200 kilometers from the capital of Kuala Lumpur.Vija hails from the nearby city of Ipoh, but as an Indian-Malaysian, he learnt about trains back in India from his family and became obsessed with them."I have loved trains since I was a kid and I was always thrilled to see them," he said. So it was natural for him to choose a job in CRRC's Rolling Stock Center over a local company nearly four years ago."I decided to join the Chinese company because it was the first in Malaysia, so this was a great chance for me to launch my career in train manufacturing," he said.Vija joined CRRC in the first batch of local Malaysian recruits and received training in China during his first overseas trip, after which he became a technician. When he saw the first train that he built hit the track, he immediately felt very proud."I could tell my family, my relatives and my friends that this train was built by our local staff as well as the staff from China," he said.With his talent and hardworking spirit, Vija was soon promoted to team leader and subsequently section chief, before being recently appointed as workshop chief. A promotion was no surprise to Vija, but the level of job certainly exceeded his expectations."I must arrange my staff to finish their tasks on the day and by the deadline, I must be responsible for everything that happens in the workshop. I am also responsible for staff welfare," he said.Under Vija's watch, more than 100 Malaysian and Chinese staff and technicians build trains for Malaysia's Electric Train Service."We are a family, we work together, we achieve together," he said.Vija inspects the workshop and effectively communicates with his staff on a regular basis, and even takes up additional work outside his remit when necessary, despite being in a management position. It is his leadership style to mingle with the staff, he explained, but that also comes with his love for the job."I love this company, that's why I am here. I worked for many companies before, but CRRC has given me the greatest opportunities in my life," he said. "This company has elevated me to another level, the highest level in my life."Although the Rolling Stock Center is invested by a Chinese company, there's no doubt that it will increasingly localize its manufacturing, production and management, said Jiang Zhengguang, general manager of the CRRC Rolling Stock Center.Becoming fully operational in 2015, the CRRC Rolling Stock Center can now manufacture up to 200 train carriages a year, and some 84 percent of its total staff and 92 percent of its technicians who work on the production line are locally recruited."After several years, we must say that the Malaysian employees are very hardworking and diligent, and take their work seriously. They have also become increasingly approving of our corporate culture," said Jiang."As their work years increase and their knowledge on how to build trains deepens, they will take up more work. The local employees have a bright future here," he noted.With his childhood dreams coming true, Vija is now set on achieving new goals. During various business trips to China, Vija became increasingly impressed with the country's high-speed trains and is looking forward to seeing them emerge in Malaysia."I went to China three times. I took the high-speed trains and found that they were of a very high level of quality. There was almost no noise when the train was moving," he said. "We must implement these kinds of high-speed trains in Malaysia.""I am sure there will be many projects coming in the future," he said. "Here, there's a future for everyone."