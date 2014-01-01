Malaysia benefits from China’s reform and opening-up: HSBC

The whole world, including Malaysia, has been benefitting from China's 40-year reform and opening-up policy, said Peter Wong Tung-shun, HSBC's deputy chairman and chief executive, as well as the chairman of HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad.
Wong said in a statement that China's GDP has achieved an average 10 percent annual growth rate over the last 40 years, which is three times the rate of the US during the same period, boosting China's trade relationships with other economies in the region.
For Malaysia, which is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN
) and established diplomatic ties with China in 1974, has seen its relationship with China grow significantly over the past 40 years.
China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner since 2009, and is the country's biggest foreign investor so far.
Wong also highlighted that Malaysia stands to benefit from the infrastructure investment drive under the China-proposed Belt and Road
(B&R) Initiative, with similar benefits having already been demonstrated through China's involvement in major Malaysian rail projects such as the East Coast Rail Link.
The partnership between the Malaysian state of Melaka and South China's Guangdong Province, aiming to promote the development of various projects, will also help establish Melaka as a strategic port and hub along the B&R routes, according to Wong.
Wong also sees Malaysia as benefiting from the Alibaba Group-led Digital Free Trade Zone that is due to take effect in 2019, where the Chinese internet titan will connect businesses, manage the authorization of cargos and assist in customs procedures.
As a key driver of global trade and investment, Wong believes China is positioning itself at the center of Asia's economic growth by increasing regional connectivity through the B&R Initiative, helping to turn Asia into a dominant global economic force.
The growing influence of China "can create positive energy and bring greater prosperity to other countries," Wong concluded.