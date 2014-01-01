US dollar steadies after Friday’s retreat

Growing America-China trade tensions cloud greenback’s future outlook

The dollar steadied on Monday, having retreated late last week due to concerns over US-China trade tensions and following data that showed the US economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March.



The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies inched up 0.08 percent to 90.2422 at 6 pm after a drop of 0.4 percent on Friday.



The dollar index had set a one-month high of 90.597 ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report data on Friday but later lost some steam, weighed down by concerns over the US-China trade dispute and the disappointing US jobs data.



Increasingly combative statements from the US and China have stirred fears of a full-blown trade war that could hurt global economic growth, though investors are holding out hope that negotiations will result in a far less damaging compromise.



Risk aversion appears less intense than it did a few weeks ago, partly due to hopes for negotiations between the US and China toward a pragmatic solution, said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.



"We're no longer in a phase where the dollar keeps falling persistently against the yen," Kadota said.



"But at the same time, the [dollar's] upside will likely be heavy, given the concerns over a trade war, as well as range-bound moves in US yields and the end of one-way rises in US equities," Kadota added.



That rise to Thursday's peak marked a gain of 2.80 percent for the dollar against the yen.



Markets showed limited reaction after Syrian state TV said there were casualties in what it reported was a suspected US missile attack on a major air base in central Syria. The US, however, denied it had launched any air strikes against the country.



Although geopolitical risks are a concern, they are being offset by solid global economic growth, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.



"If economic conditions start to dim, that's when the market might start reacting excessively to these types of things," Okagawa said, referring to geopolitical tensions.





