Mainland stocks tepid

China stocks were tepid on Monday as investors pondered the developments of the simmering China-US trade spat.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.23 percent at 3,138.29 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.05 percent at 3,852.93 points.
The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.29 percent at 10,653.38 and the start-up board ChiNext index was higher by 0.26 percent.
US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers, expressing optimism despite escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies that roiled global markets last week.
China's trade frictions with the US will not have a big impact on China's economy, a state planner researcher said on Monday.
"There is rising uncertainty amid the China-US trade spat, though expectations of material impact [from the spat] have faded," Sinolink Securities wrote in a note, adding the market was somewhat prepared for the Section 301 trade spat after the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs.
The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Xinjiang
Sayram Modern Agriculture Co up 10.10 percent, followed by BGRIMM Technology Co gaining 10.03 percent.
The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Taiyuan Lionhead Cement Co down 9.96 percent, followed by Wintime Energy Co losing 9.93 percent.