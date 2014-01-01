Oil steadies after last week’s falls, but tariff disputes weigh

Oil markets stabilized on Monday after slumping around 2 percent Friday on the back of concerns of an intensifying trade dispute between the US and China, as well as increased US drilling activity.



US WTI crude futures were at $62.19 a barrel at 6 pm, up 13 cents, or 0.21 percent, from their previous settlement.



"While it's possible an escalating trade war could dent global growth sentiment, the real fear is that China, if pushed hard enough, could slap a tax on US oil imported into China," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for the Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.



In physical oil markets, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) No.2 producer Iraq said that it is keeping prices for its crude supplies in May steady.



In the US, drillers added 11 rigs looking for new production in the week leading up to April 6, bringing the total count to 808, the highest level since March 2015, General Electric's energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.



As a result, US exports have soared in recent months, "more than offsetting the Venezuelan supply disruption" as a result of the economic crisis in the South American OPEC member country, Innes said.



Despite this, oil prices have generally been supported by healthy demand as well as by supply restraint led by OPEC, which started in 2017 in order to rein in oversupply and prop up prices.





