Chinese fugitive busted while livestreaming his vacation

In the latest episode of dumb criminals on social media: a suspect on the lam for his involvement in an online pyramid scheme was finally caught when he livestreamed his trip to Xi'an's Terracotta Warriors.



The 39-year-old suspect surnamed Li posted the location-revealing video of his visit to the UNESCO site Thursday on video app Kuaishou.



An tipster living in Hunan Province called local police after recognizing Li in the video moments after it was posted.



Within minutes, local police and on-site security had zeroed in on Li's location at the site and took him into custody.



Li is the founder of Tiancaiquanqiufu (GCB), an online multilevel marketing scheme.



He faces fraud charges in Hunan and Guangdong.



Chinese Business View

