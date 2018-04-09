China court accused of changing facts in compensation case

A Shaanxi Province court is investigating a compensation case verdict following accusations against a lower court of changing settlement amounts and fabricating testimony.



After filing two appeals, the frustrated plaintiff surnamed Liu won media attention after he took his case to social media, Beijing Time reported.



Liu was awarded 400 yuan ($65) in August for injuries resulting from a dispute with construction workers that were building on his contracted land in the city of Xianyang.



However, after receiving the written verdict in December, Liu was shocked to discover the Weicheng district court had gotten things frightfully wrong.



Not only had the court reduced his settlement to 300 yuan, the written verdict incorrectly showed Liu and the defendant has having the same name, Beijing Time reported.



The verdict also showed Liu, born in 1970, as only two years older than his son, who defended him during the trial, documents show.



Liu also accused the Weicheng court of exclusion of evidence and including fabricated testimony from his son.



A Xianyang court employee told media a judge has already made the necessary corrections and was investigating the case.



