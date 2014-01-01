US’ provocation on Taiwan more dangerous than trade frictions: analysts

Washington's recent provocative moves on Taiwan could endanger China-US relations more severely than trade tariffs if the Trump Administration continues to challenge China's sovereignty over the island, analysts said.



Both China's Foreign Ministry and National Defense Ministry responded on Monday to the US State Department's approval of a request by US companies to sell technology to Taiwan for its submarine program, saying that China has firmly and consistently opposed exchanges between US and Taiwan officials and the sale of weapons to Taiwan.



Last month Trump signed legislation allowing high-level visits between the US and Taiwan, contravening decades-old agreements known as the three joint communiqués that led to the normalization of relations between China and the US under the one-China policy.



"The one-China policy is the political foundation of China-US relations… We urge the US to abide by the one-China policy and the principles of the three joint communiqués, and stop military exchanges and sale of weapons to Taiwan in an effort to prevent severe damage to Sino-US ties and to the stability of the cross-Straits situation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, told a daily briefing on Monday.



Trump's pick for his new national security adviser, John Bolton, a hawkish conservative Republican, could visit Taiwan in June to attend the opening of the new American Institute in Taiwan, the Economist reported.



If the visit takes place, Bolton will become the most senior US official to visit Taiwan since China and the US established diplomatic ties in 1979, experts said.



"In 2018, the biggest friction between China and the US so far is on trade, but the Taiwan question could be the most dangerous," Da Wei, director of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations' Institute of American Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.



The Taiwan question is highly sensitive, and Beijing will make no compromise. If US President Donald Trump keeps using Taiwan to challenge Beijing, there could be intense confrontations, Da noted.



The US is now playing the Taiwan card as it has figured out that other ways of pressuring or containing China are useless, said Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China.



The US can no longer scare Beijing militarily or isolate it diplomatically, Jin said, adding that China is capable of imposing tit-for-tat trade limits on the US.

Possibility of serious crisis

"Although Washington has not taken real actions yet, the signals it sent so far have been strong enough. And any further provocations would force China to take tough action," Xu Guangyu, a retired major general of the People's Liberation Army and senior adviser to the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association, told the Global Times on Monday.



Diao Daming, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China, noted that China's countermeasures may be similar to those that Beijing used after Washington received Taiwan's then leader Lee Teng-hui's visit in 1995.



After Lee's visit in 1995, Beijing recalled its ambassador from Washington, suspended high ranking official exchanges with the US, and launched massive missile tests in the Straits.



The possibility of a serious crisis in the Taiwan Straits cannot be ruled out, said Xu. "At present, China's is much more powerful and capable than then [1995]. The US should carefully think about the risks before making further provocations."



An Gang, a senior research fellow at the Pangoal Institution, a Beijing-based think tank, warned that the definitive outcome could be in store if the US continues to break long-established protocol. Perhaps the US might force China to choose to solve the Taiwan question as soon as possible, he said.



