As US and China trade tariff threats, others scoop up US soybeans

Escalating tensions between the US and China have triggered purchases of US soybeans by European buyers, in one of the first signs that trade tariff threats between the world's top two economies are disrupting global commodity trade flows.



News of the sales, confirmed by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), helped to underpin benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soybean prices after US President Donald Trump said to slap tariffs on an additional $100 billion of Chinese goods.



The USDA said 458,000 tons of US soybeans were sold to undisclosed destinations, which traders and grains analysts said included EU soybean processors such as the Netherlands and Germany.



If the entire volume is confirmed to be going to the EU, it would be the largest one-off sale to the bloc in more than 15 years, according to USDA data.



"We're seeing a realignment of trade," largely because the politics is driving up Brazilian soybean prices, said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group.



Traders and analysts said the unusual trade flows were likely to continue in the near term, benefiting US Gulf Coast shippers and likely hurting exporters in the US Pacific Northwest, the No.2 bulk grain outlet that relies heavily on Chinese demand.



Trade tensions between the US and China have rattled markets over the past week. Soybean prices tumbled by as much as 5 percent after China said it might levy extra duties on US shipments.



The US is the second-largest soybean exporter in the world after Brazil. China is by far the top buyer, importing about two-thirds of all soybeans traded globally.



The big US soybean sales come at a time when US shipments are traditionally costlier than newly harvested soybeans shipped from Brazil, the world's biggest exporter.



But accelerated buying of Brazilian beans by Chinese importers, weary of potentially paying steep tariffs on US purchases, has sent Brazilian export premiums to historic highs.



"The Brazilian beans are likely going to go to China in the short run and the US beans are available. With what's happened to the price spreads, US beans are sort of on sale for these buyers," said Jim Sutter, CEO of the US Soybean Export Council.



"US prices got exceedingly cheap compared to Brazil," said a US trader who asked not to be identified. "Some of this is outright new business. Some of it is arbitraging away from Brazil."





