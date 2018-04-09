NetDragon deal in US

Chinese online game developer NetDragon Websoft Inc said Sunday it had acquired 100 percent of Edmodo, a leading US online learning community.



The $137.5 million acquisition, in a combination of cash and shares of an affiliated education company of NetDragon, shows NetDragon's ambition to building the world's largest online learning community.



"The acquisition will bring enormous synergies and opportunities for both NetDragon and Edmodo," said Simon Leung, vice chairman of NetDragon.



Vibhu Mittal, chief executive officer of Edmodo, said the acquisition would help the company's online learning community accelerate innovation and offer more resources for learners.





