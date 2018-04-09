Solar project in Ukraine

China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) has reached an agreement to partially fund and construct a solar power station with an estimated installed capacity of 200 megawatts in Ukraine, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Under the agreement signed with Ukrainian energy company DTEK, the project would have a total investment of 230 million euros ($282.4 million), with the Chinese side contributing 170 million euros and the rest coming from DTEK, the report said.



Commenting on the project, Maksym Timchenko, chairman of the DTEK, said it will contribute to Ukraine's economic prosperity and green development.



Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 and power generation would start by March 2019.





