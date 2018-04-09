Audi to launch new NEV models

The Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen will roll out an additional 10 Audi new-energy vehicle (NEV) models in China by 2022, the company said on Sunday.



The company launched a new A8L model on the Chinese market the same day.



A record 597,866 Audi vehicles were sold in China in 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, a total of 153,724 vehicles were delivered to customers in China, a year-on-year increase of 42.1 percent.



Audi plans to roll out 16 new models, including the new generation Q5L and China-produced Q2L, in China this year, the company announced in January.





