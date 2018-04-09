Perfect World plans university venture

The education branch of Beijing-based global entertainment group Perfect World Holding said on Monday that it has teamed up with Abertay University located in Scotland, the UK, to start a part-time course in game development. The project, which will start in 2019, aims to provide more talent for global game market.



In 2016, the Chinese company signed an agreement with the university and co-developed a game development project.



To attract more students, besides the original full-time degree program, the two sides decided to develop another project aiming at students who can take courses part time, according to a press conference held in Beijing.





