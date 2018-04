Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations, was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Monday.Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former governor of People's Bank of China, replaced Zeng Peiyan as China's chief representative to the forum.The new board of directors, consisting of 19 members, 12 of whom are new, was elected the same day.