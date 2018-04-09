From quantity to quality

Domestic companies are now pursuing growth focused on quality, in line with the transformation of Chinese economy, several company executives said at the ongoing 2018 Boao
Forum for Asia in Boao, South China's Hainan Province on Monday.
"A great enterprise, in my eyes, must develop in an innovative and sustainable way," Yuan Renguo, chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group based in Southwest China's Guizhou Province, said at the forum.
"And it also must be able to make use of new technology," Yuan said.