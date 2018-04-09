Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/4/9 21:33:40
6%

Average annual GDP growth that China can achieve in the next decade, Lin Yifu, honorary dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, told a session at Boao Forum on Monday.

50.74

Dependence index of Asian trade, a measure of trade reliance between Asian economies, in 2016, down from 51.48 in 2015, according to data released at the ongoing Boao Forum.

5%

Predicted average GDP growth of "the Next Eleven" (E11) emerging economies, including Argentina, Brazil and China, during 2018-22, according to a report released at the Boao Forum on Sunday.

