Privacy protection exhibit closed amid controversy

An exhibit to enlighten Chinese society on privacy protection was reportedly suspended as it showed "illegally obtained" personal information.



The exhibit was scheduled at the Wuhan Art Museum from April 4 to April 29. It shows 346,000 people's names, phone numbers, addresses, bank accounts and other information to arouse people's attention toward privacy protection, China National Radio (CNR) reported.



Deng Yufeng, the artist, spent one month collecting the information on Taobao, an e-commerce platform, at a very low price. Deng told local newspaper Chutian Metropolis Daily that he obtained some of the information for as low as 0.01 yuan ($0.002).



Although Deng blurred the information, the exhibit was closed on Saturday, Hubei Economic TV reported.



A museum employee told the Global Times on Monday that an investigation is ongoing because "sources of the show are questionable," but declined to provide more information.



Deng told CNR that he invited the 346,000 people to participate in the exhibit, but many responded, "you are sick."



These who visited the show reacted differently. One person, who was shocked by the show, told the Chutian Metropolis Daily that "We have no privacy in the internet era. But there's nothing we can do."



Buying citizens' personal information is illegal, but the artist may not be liable because he did not earn from the information, said Wang Fu, a Beijing-based lawyer.



Wang said behaviors to arouse public awareness on information security are encouraging because data leaks are still rampant in China. "The information can be obtained from express mail, copies of ID cards, social media and other platforms," Wang warned.



People's Daily reported that in most telecom fraud cases, perpetrators acquire detailed information. Most of the information is obtained through hacking and inside jobs in internet platforms.



China's Cybersecurity Law, which took effect on June 1, 2017, bans online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information.



Internet service providers cannot collect user information that is irrelevant to the services, and they should handle such information in line with laws and agreements, according to the new law adopted by China's top legislature in 2016.