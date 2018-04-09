Suicide, scandal, coup: the sad life of a Brazilian leader

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves from a window of the Metallurgical Union, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on Saturday. Photo: VCG

Suicide, coup d'etat, impeachment, scandal or prison: get elected president in Brazil and you're almost guaranteed an unhappy ending.Despite being locked up in federal police headquarters in Curitiba to begin a 12-year sentence for corruption on Saturday, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a two-term former president, who left office in 2011 as one of the most popular men on the planet, is still the frontrunner for the October presidential elections.But seen another way, Lula's brutal political demise was practically business as usual.Brazilian presidents get to live in an incredible Oscar Niemeyer-designed palace in Brasilia. And they rule over a resource-rich country of 209 million people with the world's biggest rainforest and possibly the best soccer team.Then somehow things tend to go terribly wrong.At least Lula finished his two terms. His successor Dilma Rousseff, whom he propelled to victory in 2010, was stripped of office in impeachment proceedings for cooking the budget books in 2016, halfway through her second term.Inheriting the presidential green and yellow sash was her vice president, Michel Temer.He's still there, but his future is murky. Last year, he was twice charged with corruption, becoming the first Brazilian president to face criminal prosecution while still in office.For now, at least, he remains shielded by presidential immunity.Go back a little further, to 1992, and you have president Fernando Collor de Mello, who was impeached after corruption allegations and resigned two years into his first term.Prosecutors are now after him again, and in 2015, they impounded his spectacular fleet of luxury cars.Oh, and just for good measure, another of the five living ex-presidents - Jose Sarney, who ruled from 1985-90 - is also facing a corruption probe. It also is worth noting that he only rose to the presidency because he was deputy to Tancredo Neves, who had won the 1985 presidential election, but died before taking office."Going into politics is a risky business," columnist Angela Alonso wrote Sunday in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper."In Brazil, there's a risk of losing an election, your freedom and your life," she continued, referring to the fact that imprisonment of former presidents has become a trend.That was especially true for president Joao Goulart, known to everyone as "Jango."He became president in 1961 after the resignation of Janio Quadros, who lasted barely half a year in office. Then in 1964, Goulart was overthrown in the military coup which would install a dictatorship lasting two decades.Escaping, he spent the rest of his life in exile, dying in Argentina in 1976 - officially of a heart attack, though there were unproven claims that he was poisoned.But the case of president Getulio Vargas is the most tragic of all. A populist, he ruled in two periods through the 1930s-50s, doing much to transform the country into an industrial powerhouse.Then, on August 24, 1954, he shot himself in the heart with a revolver in his presidential palace, leaving a suicide note to the Brazilian people that read: "I gave you my life, now I give you my death."Delving back into early Brazilian history, it doesn't get any better. In fact, the country's first president founded the republic with a coup d'etat in 1889, ending the Empire of Brazil.Mauricio Santoro, from the international relations department at Rio State University, says the dismal life experiences in the presidents' club reflect deep problems within Brazilian democracy."Today, democracy is broader based than it used to be, but it remains marked by instability," he said. "This makes it hard for presidents to have long-term policies."The good news is that the anti-corruption drive that is getting so many of Brazil's leaders into trouble simultaneously reflects the country's growing maturity."The difference is that here we have a judiciary enjoying quite a bit of autonomy, especially at the lower levels... with a huge investigative power," Santoro said. "Society has changed far more quickly than the political system."In other words, Brazilians may one day start electing calm, stable and honest presidents. Could October 2018 be that moment?Santoro isn't holding his breath."Judging by the current presidential candidates," he said, "I'm afraid it will take a little more time."