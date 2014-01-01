Two sessions voting machines guarantee complete anonymity

The computerized voting system used during China's annual sessions of its top legislature and political advisory body does not track the source of any vote and anonymity is guaranteed, said the system's developer.



"The stability and anonymity of the voting system were among the primary considerations for researchers, and the system has no function to trace voters," Peng Cheng, a manager from the Chengdu Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIT), was quoted as saying by the China Youth Daily on Monday.



After deputies and representatives press the voting machine, the data will be directly sent to the mainframe which will calculate the data, but it will not record the source, Peng said.



The voting system, developed by CASIT, has been used in elections for the Party and government for over 30 years, and has never made a mistake.



Leaders of the Party and government and deputies and members at the political meetings speak highly of its stability, speed and accuracy, according to written information CASIT sent to the Global Times Monday.



"The voting system has provided technical support for China to push forward socialist democracy with Chinese characteristics. New technology improves the efficiency of significant meetings," said Wang Xiaoyu, president of CASIT, according to the written information.



Cui Zhe, a research fellow at CASIT, told the China Youth Daily that the research team behind the system has designed multiple functions to guarantee anonymity to voters.



Interference technology is used during data transmission and ballot casting, Cui said.



"Multiple data interference ensures that citizens can safely exercise their democratic rights," he added.



A new generation of the electronic voting system was used during this year's two sessions, and it is the largest and fastest voting system in the world. It only takes one second from a delegate pressing the button on the voting machine to it presenting the results, the CASIT claimed in the statement.



The new generation's image identification, analytical ability and capacity to resist disturbance have been strengthened.



Even if there is an unexpected breakdown, the system can automatically reboot without manual handling, said CASIT.



