English, French editions of Xi’s book on poverty relief go digital

E-books of the English and French editions of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on poverty relief were released Monday.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was the Party chief of Ningde, East China's Fujian Province from 1988 to 1990.



Titled "Up and Out of Poverty," the book contains 29 of his speeches and articles, as well as photos from that period. The Chinese edition was first published in 1992 and reprinted in August 2014, three years before the print versions of the foreign editions were released.



Translated and published by the Foreign Languages Press, the foreign editions have drawn wide attention and praise from the international community.



With content identical to that of the print versions, the e-books are available on major digital trade platforms including Amazon, Overdrive, CNPeReading and iReader.



Xinhua

