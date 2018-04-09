Vettel wins tense Bahrain GP

Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday in Sakhir, Bahrain. Photo: VCG

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel held on by the skin of his teeth to win a tense Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix in his 200th race start on Sunday.His tires fading, the championship leader took the checkered flag only 0.6 seconds clear of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas who piled the pressure on in the final 10 laps.Bottas' teammate and reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had started ninth after a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, finished third.Vettel now leads Hamilton by 17 points after two of the 21 races.The win under the floodlights was the 49th of Vettel's Grand Prix career and an unprecedented fourth at the ­Sakhir desert circuit.It also made the 30-year-old, who won in Melbourne two weeks ago, the first Ferrari driver since compatriot Michael Schumacher in 2004 to win the first two races of a season."These tires were done, done, in the last 10 laps," a jubilant Vettel told his team over the radio after crossing the line.Vettel had led from pole position, with Bottas slotting into second place at the start from third on the grid, but ended up having to battle the Mercedes pair alone.Mercedes' decision to go for the more durable medium tires and a one-stop strategy, compared to Ferrari's move to bolt on softer rubber in anticipation of a two-stop race, brought the evening alive.Drama in the pits, when teammate Kimi Raikkonen was brought in to test the strategy, decided Ferrari in favor of keeping Vettel out.Raikkonen was given the green light to exit before his left-rear tire had been changed, with the Finn's car then hitting a mechanic who was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg while the driver retired.Hamilton could take some consolation in equaling Raikkonen's all-time record of 27 successive points finishes.Both of the Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo retired within the first five laps.Verstappen suffered a left-rear puncture after making contact with Hamilton as he tried to pass the Briton, and limped back to the pits.The energy drink company's other team Toro Rosso ­celebrated a remarkable day, however, with fourth place for French driver Pierre Gasly.Danish driver Kevin Magnussen was fifth in the Haas ahead of Nico Hulkenberg for Renault.Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne gave McLaren, now with Renault engines, a second successive double points finish in seventh and eighth respectively to lift the team to third overall. But they finished a lap down.