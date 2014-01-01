Australian PM loses 30th straight poll, faces pressure

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's coalition government on Monday lost a 30th straight major opinion poll, a symbolic defeat that intensifies pressure on him after he used the same milestone to oust his predecessor.



The latest widely watched Newspoll, published in The Australian newspaper, showed the Liberal-National coalition trailing the opposition Labor Party 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis, a margin that would deliver Turnbull an election defeat.



Although Australia is a year away from a general election, the poll leaves Turnbull facing questions about his future.



Three Australian prime ministers have been ousted by their own parties since 2010, dumped by colleagues after their popularity began to wane.



Once widely popular, Turnbull has fallen out of favor after a wave of scandals, including the resignation of his former deputy after revelations he was expecting a child with his former press secretary, and an eligibility crisis that saw the government temporarily lose its parliamentary majority.



A surge by right-wing minor parties and factions of his own party has forced Turnbull to embrace conservative policies, damaging his reputation as a liberal.



There was some good news for the embattled leader with a Fairfax/Ipsos poll published by The Australian Financial Review over the weekend showing that many Australians have grown weary of a revolving-door leadership.



Some 62 percent of those surveyed said they wanted Turnbull to remain prime minister.





