Reed edges Fowler, Spieth to win Masters

Patrick Reed of the US is presented with the green jacket by Sergio Garcia of Spain after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: VCG

Fending off epic challenges from three top rivals in a dramatic Masters final round, Patrick Reed captured his first major title on Sunday, grinding out a one-shot victory at Augusta National.The 27-year-old US Ryder Cup firebrand showed the same grit he displays in match-play battles, dispatching Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy in an emotional battle that had spectators roaring.Reed, whose breakthrough came in his 17th major start, fired a one-under-par 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273, one stroke ahead of Fowler with Spieth third on 275 and Spain's Jon Rahm fourth on 276."Having to shoot under par in the ­final round to win my first major, it was awesome," Reed said.In addition to the iconic winner's green jacket, Reed pocketed $1.98 million from an $11 million purse.Reigning British Open champion Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion and twice a runner-up, matched the lowest final round in Augusta National history with a 64, a closing bogey thwarting his bid for the biggest comeback to win in Masters history."I started nine back," Spieth said. "I wanted to shoot a low round and see if something crazy happens."Fowler, still seeking his first major win, birdied six of the last 11 holes. He sank a seven-foot (2.1-meter) birdie putt at 18 to pull within one and keep Reed under pressure to the 72nd hole.Needing a two-putt par from 25 feet at 18 to win, Reed gently tapped the first putt and saw it race four feet past the cup. He sank the comeback effort and pumped his fist in celebration."To have to two-putt the last hole to win my first major, it definitely felt right," Reed said. "I was glad to end the drought."Reed's last-pair partner McIlroy kept near on the front nine, chasing his dream of a Masters win to complete a ­career Grand Slam, but managed only one birdie in the last 14 holes.Reed, who had never cracked 70 in 12 Masters rounds before this time, ­became the fourth straight first-time Masters winner and the ninth first-time winner in the past 10 majors.Dustin Johnson fired a 69 to share 10th on 281 and retain his world No.1 ranking. Spieth, Rahm or Justin Thomas could have overtaken him by winning.Tiger Woods, playing his first major event since 2015 in a comeback from nagging back pain and spinal fusion ­surgery, fired a 69, his week's low round.