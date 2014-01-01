Simbine upsets Blake to claim 100 meters gold

Akani Simbine upset Jamaica's Yohan Blake to win the 100 meters gold medal for South Africa at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.



With a packed crowd at Carrara Stadium roaring, Simbine blazed down the straight and crossed ahead of team mate Henricho Bruintjies in 10.03 seconds.



Blake struggled for balance after a messy start and finished with the bronze in a time of 10.19 seconds, after qualifying fastest with a time of 10.06 in the semifinals.



"I was stumbling all the way," the 28-year-old told reporters ruefully. I just didn't recover from it. It was a pretty easy race for me to win because I've been feeling good.



"It was just, never [going] to happen today, I don't know. I'm a bit disappointed because I've been feeling good, I've been running good."



Blake's compatriot and athletics great Usain Bolt congratulated his former teammate and Simbine on Twitter.



"Well done @YohanBlake," he said. "Keep putting in the work. You know your journey."



The path to gold was made smoother for Simbine, with English runner Adam Gemili, a 4x100 meters relay gold medalist at the London world championships, pulling out before the final with a thigh injury.



Michelle-Lee Ahye held off a two-pronged Jamaican challenge to claim the women's 100 meters gold for Trinidad and Tobago in 11.14.



Ahye edged Christania Williams (11.21), with her Jamaican teammate Gayon Evans taking bronze.



World and Olympic 800 meters champion Caster Semenya kicked off her bid for a Commonwealth double with a comfortable win in the 1,500 meters heats in 4 minutes and 05.86 seconds.



