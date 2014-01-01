Hungary’s anti-immigrant PM basks in election walkover

Hungary's anti-immigrant prime minister Viktor Orban basked Monday in the glory of a bulldozer election triumph that delighted other nationalists but sent a chill through civil society groups.
Near-complete results showed that Orban's party romped home with almost half the vote (48.8 percent), highly likely giving it a two-thirds majority and a legislative carte blanche.
Addressing ecstatic, flag-waving supporters in Budapest late on Sunday before a patriotic singalong, Orban said the "destiny-deciding victory" gave Hungarians "the opportunity to defend themselves and to defend Hungary."
His win, which decimated a cautiously optimistic opposition and was even more crushing than expected, followed strong election performances from other parties portraying themselves as anti-system such as in Italy in March and in Austria and Germany last year.
Congratulations from allies poured in for Orban, long a thorn in the EU's side, who styles himself as the defender of Christian Europe against the "poison" of immigration and the "globalist elite."
In Poland, whose government like Budapest has clashed with Brussels over worries about the rule of law, right-wing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wished Orban success "for Hungary and for Europe."
Poland's deputy foreign minister said the win confirmed central Europe's "emancipation" while anti-migrant Czech President Milos Zeman's spokesman hailed "another defeat for the dehumanized politics and hate media."
French National Front head Marine Le Pen said the "EU's reversal of values and mass immigration were rejected again" while Brexit
eer Nigel Farage called Orban the EU's "biggest nightmare."