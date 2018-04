New train diagram to be put into operation

A passenger boards a train at the Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 9, 2018. A new train diagram will be put into operation in China, starting from April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Passengers board a train at the Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 9, 2018. A new train diagram will be put into operation in China, starting from April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

Passengers walk for the exit after getting off a train at the Yantai Railway Station in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 9, 2018. A new train diagram will be put into operation in China, starting from April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Tang Ke)

A Fuxing bullet train runs in Tianjin, north China, April 9, 2018. A new train diagram will be put into operation in China, starting from April 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Baosen)