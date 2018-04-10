Russia proposes inspection of alleged chemical attack site

China ‘opposes wanton use of force’: FM

Russia said on Tuesday it will propose to the United Nations that international inspectors visit the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma, a move which follows US President Donald Trump's warning of quick, forceful action in response to the incident.



President Bashar al-Assad's government and Russia, his most powerful ally, said there was no evidence that a gas attack had taken place and the claim was bogus.



But the incident has thrust Syria's 7-year-old conflict back to the forefront of international concern and brought the possibility of Western military action against Assad's forces.



China on Tuesday warned against military action in Syria after Trump vowed to respond "forcefully" to the suspected chemical attack.



At a regular press briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said China "opposes the wanton use of force or threat of force in international relations."



Until a "comprehensive, impartial and objective investigation" has been conducted into the incident, no party should "prejudge the results and come to conclusions randomly," he said.



Iran, Assad's other main ally, threatened to respond to an air strike on a Syrian military base, which Tehran, Damascus and Moscow have blamed on Israel.



Meanwhile on the ground, thousands of militants and their families arrived in rebel-held northwestern Syria after surrendering Douma to government forces. The evacuation deal restores Assad's control over the entire eastern Ghouta - formerly the biggest rebel bastion near Damascus.



In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday the Kremlin would submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council proposing that inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigate the alleged attack in Douma.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said there was no threat of the situation in Syria, resulting in a military clash between Russia and the US.



TASS news agency quoted Nogdanov as saying Russia and US officials had "working contacts" over Syria and he believed common sense would prevail.





