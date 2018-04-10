Thunder rally to seal playoff spot

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder goes to the basket against the Miami Heat on Monday in Miami, Florida. Photo: VCG

Paul George scored 27 points and Russell Westbrook bagged a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder overturned an 18-point deficit to clinch a playoff berth with a 115-93 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday.Westbrook finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists in a dynamic performance which assured the Thunder of a postseason berth and kept them in the hunt for home-court ­advantage in the first round.The Thunder improved to 47-34 with the win, leaving them level on wins in the Western Conference standings with fourth-placed Utah, who have played a game fewer.George and Westbrook were backed by Carmelo Anthony, who finished with 11 points, while Jerami Grant contributed 17 off the bench as the Thunder overcame a determined Miami side.Josh Richardson led the scoring for the Heat with 18 points while Hassan Whiteside had 16. The defeat saw Miami slide back to seventh in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Washington.Elsewhere Monday, Kevin Love and LeBron James combined for 54 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers kept alive their hopes of snagging third place in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the New York Knicks.With just one regular-season game remaining, the Cavaliers will likely need to defeat New York again on Wednesday if they are to have any chance of sneaking past the in-form Philadelphia 76ers for the third seeding.The Sixers will be assured of third if they win their two remaining games against Atlanta and Milwaukee.However, Cleveland's win on Monday handed them the tiebreaker over the Sixers, meaning that should Philadelphia slip up against the Hawks on Tuesday or the Bucks on Wednesday, the Cavs will finish third.Love, who led the Cavs with 28 points and grabbed five rebounds, said they were finding form at the right time."Heading into the playoffs we always want to get better, and we feel like we've done that," Love said after Monday's road win at Madison Square Garden."It just felt like we moved the ball a ­little bit better. For 48 minutes it felt like we did a good job of that."James finished with 26 points and contributed 11 assists in a comfortable win for the 2016 NBA champions.