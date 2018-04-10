Robots introduced into extracurricular educational programs in Hebei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/10 23:02:34

Students practise robot assembling at a primary school in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, April 10, 2018. Robots are introduced into the extracurricular educational programs in the school. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Students practise robot assembling at a primary school in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, April 10, 2018. Robots are introduced into the extracurricular educational programs in the school. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Students test a robot at a primary school in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, April 10, 2018. Robots are introduced into the extracurricular educational programs in the school. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Students practise robots compitition during a class at a primary school in Laoting County, north China's Hebei Province, April 10, 2018. Robots are introduced into the extracurricular educational programs in the school. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus