Xi’s speech at Boao gives free trade reassurance

China's new opening-up measures in the financial and manufacturing sectors as well as its pledge to improve intellectual property rights (IPR), which were announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), have sent the world a message of certainty at a time of rising trade protectionism and will provide new engines of growth for the domestic and world economy.At a speech delivered during the BFA's opening ceremony on Tuesday, Xi noted that China will significantly broaden its market access in 2018.In the services sector, especially the financial sector, Xi said that measures to raise foreign equity caps in the banking, securities and insurance sectors, which were announced at the end of 2017, will materialize.In the manufacturing industry, "China will reduce as soon as possible limits on foreign investment in industries, including the aircraft, automobile and shipping industries, especially for automobiles," said Xi."I'm impressed with Xi's speech and [measures on openness] because it sent the right tones and message when the rest of the world is limited and focused on zero-sum trade solutions," Stephen Groff, vice president of the Asian Development Bank, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the BFA on Tuesday.Groff said that the opening-up measures will increase in China and lead to better services and products in the Chinese market.Xi also vowed at the forum that China will strengthen protection of IPR, which is the centerpiece of the system for improving property rights protection.On trade, Xi said that the country will take the initiative to increase imports. In 2018, China will "significantly" lower tariffs on imported vehicles and also lower tariffs on some other products, according to Xi.Xi added that China will "implement across the board the management system based on pre-establishment national treatment and negative list.""The newly-announced opening-up measures not only provide policy continuity but also offer a more attractive investment environment for foreign capital," Wang Jun, deputy director of the Department of Information at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the Global Times.Further opening-up "is not only good for China, but also for the rest of the world" because increasing market access will benefit [foreign] producers in the Chinese market, Pascal Lamy, former WTO director-general, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Wang added that those measures are critical for future global prosperity as China is both a supplier and consumer. "It will promote global free trade and investment, serving as a stabilizer and new source of global economic growth."This year also marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up.China's GDP growth translates to an average of 9.5 percent over the 40 years, with dollar-denominated trade surging 14.5 percent year-on-year, Xi said.The country has also successfully lifted 700 million people out of poverty in the same time frame, which Ban Ki-moon, the former UN secretary-general, said on Tuesday, has helped the UN accomplish the first phase of its poverty reduction goal ahead of time.The reform and opening-up policy has yielded "significant" results, propelling China as the largest industrial and trading nation, as well as foreign exchange reserves leader, and second largest economy from one of the poorest nations in the world four decades ago, Ban said at a BFA session.Experts attending the forum said that although the policy was announced at a time when China and the US were embroiled in trade frictions, those opening-up measures are based on China's own needs and development, not in response to bilateral trade conflicts.With China's rise and risk-bearing capabilities, the country has become increasingly willing to open up more of its sectors, according to Fan Gang, director of China's National Economic Research Institute."Given our weakness in handling crises and bearing risks, we used to hesitate about opening up certain sectors such as capital accounts. But now, we can further open up these sectors because we are more capable of handling risks," he said.